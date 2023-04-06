Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 392 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,120,000 after acquiring an additional 115,691 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,093,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,073,000 after acquiring an additional 13,920 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in Nestlé in the third quarter worth $102,480,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 757,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,743,000 after acquiring an additional 48,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 234,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nestlé Stock Performance

NSRGY traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.40. The company had a trading volume of 259,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,635. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.42. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $102.78 and a 1 year high of $133.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nestlé Profile

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NSRGY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. HSBC downgraded Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.60.

(Get Rating)

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health, and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply, and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods, and cereals. The company products portfolio includes baby food, water, cereals, chocolate and confectionery, coffee, culinary, chilled, and frozen food, dairy, drinks, food service, healthcare nutrition, ice cream, and petcare.

Featured Stories

