Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 392 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,120,000 after acquiring an additional 115,691 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,093,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,073,000 after acquiring an additional 13,920 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in Nestlé in the third quarter worth $102,480,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 757,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,743,000 after acquiring an additional 48,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 234,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NSRGY traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.40. The company had a trading volume of 259,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,635. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.42. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $102.78 and a 1 year high of $133.86.
Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health, and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply, and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods, and cereals. The company products portfolio includes baby food, water, cereals, chocolate and confectionery, coffee, culinary, chilled, and frozen food, dairy, drinks, food service, healthcare nutrition, ice cream, and petcare.
