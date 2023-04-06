Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 8,474 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,474 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 3.3% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $38,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,486,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,268 shares of company stock valued at $27,231,420. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbbVie Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

ABBV stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.83. 1,042,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,189,254. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.