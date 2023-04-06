Wajax (TSE:WJX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.92

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$20.92 and traded as high as C$24.27. Wajax shares last traded at C$24.09, with a volume of 24,626 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Wajax from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Wajax from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wajax from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wajax from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get Wajax alerts:

Wajax Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of C$498.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.38.

Wajax Increases Dividend

Wajax Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. This is an increase from Wajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

(Get Rating)

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.