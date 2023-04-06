Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $70.99

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $70.99 and last traded at $71.06, with a volume of 69638 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WD. Wolfe Research cut Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Walker & Dunlop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.14). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $282.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 39.56%.

Insider Activity

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $498,267.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,376.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $498,267.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,376.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $277,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,092 shares of company stock worth $2,329,877. Corporate insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 398.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

