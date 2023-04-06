Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Miller Wealth Advisors LLC

Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,042 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 0.1% of Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, March 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.13.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $150.80. 2,804,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,514,373. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

