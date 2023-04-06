Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Acquired by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBDGet Rating) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,915,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,494,855 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.33% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $75,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $7,259,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 178,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 16,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $14.75 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

