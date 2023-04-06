Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Position Lifted by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,925,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,798 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Waste Management by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after acquiring an additional 804,708 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 3,120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 600,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,197,000 after acquiring an additional 581,797 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Waste Management by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,194,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,604,000 after acquiring an additional 504,966 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Waste Management by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,605,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,394,000 after acquiring an additional 461,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,027 shares of company stock worth $4,806,619 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $163.83. The company had a trading volume of 932,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,585. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.89 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on WM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.27.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

