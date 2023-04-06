Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 775.50 ($9.63) and last traded at GBX 783 ($9.72). 215,090 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 512,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 792 ($9.84).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on WOSG. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,225 ($15.21) target price on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Watches of Switzerland Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,563.27, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.85, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 842.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 860.01.

Insider Transactions at Watches of Switzerland Group

Watches of Switzerland Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Bill Floydd sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 833 ($10.35), for a total value of £6,780.62 ($8,421.04). Company insiders own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches. The company offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and insurance services for fashion and classic watches and jewelry. It operates 131 showrooms in the United Kingdom and 40 showrooms in the United States, as well as through seven transactional websites under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands.

Featured Stories

