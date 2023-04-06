WAX Trading Up 7.7% This Week (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. WAX has a total market cap of $179.06 million and approximately $32.15 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0731 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, WAX has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,449,401,266 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, "WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . More information can be found at https://wax.io/."

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

