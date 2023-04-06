Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Stem (STEM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Stem (NYSE: STEM) in the last few weeks:

4/6/2023 – Stem was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

4/4/2023 – Stem was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $9.00.

4/3/2023 – Stem had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $12.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2023 – Stem had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $17.00 to $12.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

3/30/2023 – Stem had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2023 – Stem had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $14.00 to $11.00.

2/21/2023 – Stem had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $24.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2023 – Stem had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Stem had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $20.00 to $17.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Stem had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $16.00 to $15.00.

2/10/2023 – Stem is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Stem Stock Down 10.6 %

Stem stock opened at $4.89 on Thursday. Stem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $18.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $755.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Get Stem Inc alerts:

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $155.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.26 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 34.18% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stem, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Stem

Institutional Trading of Stem

In other Stem news, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $34,508.39. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,807 shares in the company, valued at $31,331.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $34,508.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,807 shares in the company, valued at $31,331.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $83,657.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,301.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,472 shares of company stock worth $300,029 over the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stem by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,631,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,838,000 after buying an additional 350,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stem by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,183,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,095,000 after buying an additional 157,590 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Stem by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,111,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stem by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,039,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,552,000 after acquiring an additional 294,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the 1st quarter worth about $30,405,000. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.