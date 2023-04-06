Wells Fargo & Company Trims U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Target Price to $55.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on USB. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.68.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE USB opened at $35.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.75%.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 24,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

