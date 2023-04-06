WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Trading Down 6.6%

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $142.05 and last traded at $142.05. 217,306 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 526,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WCC shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on WESCO International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.32. WESCO International had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John Engel sold 66,120 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total transaction of $10,696,893.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,258,702.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.56, for a total transaction of $1,736,446.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,075,148.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Engel sold 66,120 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total value of $10,696,893.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 421,923 shares in the company, valued at $68,258,702.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,532 shares of company stock worth $17,217,762. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter worth $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

(Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturer products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.