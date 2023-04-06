Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Wedbush

Wedbush lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $75.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Hovde Group lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.40.
Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 12.4 %
Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.93 and its 200-day moving average is $62.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.36.
Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 14.85%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at $63,830.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at $63,830.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,481,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,379,000 after purchasing an additional 808,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,286,000 after buying an additional 347,525 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,058,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,829,000 after acquiring an additional 402,614 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,724,000 after acquiring an additional 880,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,512,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,673,000 after purchasing an additional 34,763 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile
Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.
