Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Wedbush

Wedbush lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $75.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Hovde Group lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.40.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 12.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.93 and its 200-day moving average is $62.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.36.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $701.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at $63,830.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at $63,830.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,481,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,379,000 after purchasing an additional 808,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,286,000 after buying an additional 347,525 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,058,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,829,000 after acquiring an additional 402,614 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,724,000 after acquiring an additional 880,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,512,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,673,000 after purchasing an additional 34,763 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

See Also

