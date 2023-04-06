Westwood Management Corp IL Boosts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,600 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 43,400 shares during the period. Boeing makes up approximately 2.9% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Boeing were worth $21,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Boeing by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.88.

Boeing stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $208.81. The stock had a trading volume of 811,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,191,517. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 195.30 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.69) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

