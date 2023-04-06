Westwood Management Corp IL Grows Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Westwood Management Corp IL boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 0.4% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 303,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dantai Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,111,000. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on BABA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.40.

NYSE BABA traded up $1.73 on Thursday, hitting $100.28. 7,045,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,052,941. The firm has a market cap of $265.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.20. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

