WhiteCoin (XWC) One Day Volume Tops $699,537.92

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 5th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $44.17 million and approximately $699,537.92 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0578 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.40 or 0.00329246 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00022093 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00012050 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000642 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003537 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

