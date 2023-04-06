Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) vs. New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Financial Comparison

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) and New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Whitestone REIT has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New York Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Whitestone REIT and New York Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whitestone REIT 25.30% 8.57% 3.22% New York Mortgage Trust -115.56% -3.01% -0.67%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whitestone REIT 0 2 3 0 2.60 New York Mortgage Trust 0 4 1 0 2.20

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Whitestone REIT and New York Mortgage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Whitestone REIT presently has a consensus price target of $12.10, suggesting a potential upside of 38.76%. New York Mortgage Trust has a consensus price target of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 31.36%. Given Whitestone REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Whitestone REIT is more favorable than New York Mortgage Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Whitestone REIT and New York Mortgage Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whitestone REIT $139.42 million 3.09 $35.27 million $0.71 12.28 New York Mortgage Trust $258.39 million 3.59 -$298.61 million ($3.60) -2.82

Whitestone REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New York Mortgage Trust. New York Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Whitestone REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.6% of Whitestone REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Whitestone REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Whitestone REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. New York Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.8%. Whitestone REIT pays out 67.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. New York Mortgage Trust pays out -44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Whitestone REIT has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. New York Mortgage Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Whitestone REIT beats New York Mortgage Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Whitestone REIT

(Get Rating)

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About New York Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance, and management of mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets. Its investment portfolio includes credit sensitive single-family and multi-family assets. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.