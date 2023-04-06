Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.99

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.99 and traded as low as $5.71. Wienerberger shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 341 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Wienerberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Wienerberger Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22.

About Wienerberger

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

