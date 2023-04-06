Winch Advisory Services LLC Acquires 29 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASML. Argus upped their price objective on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.92.

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $663.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,075. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $698.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $261.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $647.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $575.14.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.08. ASML had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 74.34%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. ASML’s payout ratio is 30.53%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

