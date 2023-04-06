Winch Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 344,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,202,000 after acquiring an additional 30,317 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 288,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,778,000 after acquiring an additional 47,720 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,238.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,018,000 after acquiring an additional 250,174 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 466.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 224,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,395,000 after acquiring an additional 184,807 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,205,000 after acquiring an additional 24,876 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VAW stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $173.86. The stock had a trading volume of 39,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,142. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.17. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $201.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

