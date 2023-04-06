Winch Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Winch Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,240 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 0.8% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Netflix by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.87.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $5.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $336.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,901,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,591,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $379.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $332.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

