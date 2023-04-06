Winch Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 299.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 171.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,525,000 after buying an additional 851,055 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 163.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,231,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,699,000 after buying an additional 764,671 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 139.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,306,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,377,000 after buying an additional 762,051 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 91.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,227,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,173,000 after buying an additional 586,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYB. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.95.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.30. The stock had a trading volume of 475,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,614. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.76. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.