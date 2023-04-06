Winch Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Winch Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,416,000 after buying an additional 21,423 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 302.1% during the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 19,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,360,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MDY stock traded down $1.87 on Thursday, hitting $445.36. The stock had a trading volume of 292,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,685. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $467.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.52. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $398.11 and a one year high of $499.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

