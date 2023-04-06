Winch Advisory Services LLC Sells 486 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Winch Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.52. 1,634,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,205,098. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $107.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

See Also

