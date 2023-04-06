Winch Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,899 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Winch Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,899 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF makes up about 2.5% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.12% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $5,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 167.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the second quarter worth about $148,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GBIL remained flat at $99.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 143,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,318. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.88 and its 200-day moving average is $99.81. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.56 and a 12 month high of $100.18.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

