Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Hovde Group raised Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.20.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ WTFC traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $70.13. 499,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,799. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.00 and a 200 day moving average of $86.46. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $57.48 and a twelve month high of $98.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $550.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.90 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 11.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.31 per share, with a total value of $520,501.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,252.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

