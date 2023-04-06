WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE) Trading 0.1% Higher

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.21 and last traded at $28.18. 7,057 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 11,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.14.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 38,925 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund in the second quarter worth about $404,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $594,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 18.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 132,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,269,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,684,000 after purchasing an additional 428,206 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NTSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of Emerging market equities and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSE was launched on May 20, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

