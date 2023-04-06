WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:WGRO) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:WGRO – Get Rating) dropped 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.47 and last traded at $20.47. Approximately 4 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.82.

WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.09. The company has a market cap of $2.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:WGRO – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 5.38% of WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (WGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ONeil Growth index. The fund tracks a factor-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected by a combination of several growth and momentum factors. WGRO was launched on Jun 24, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

