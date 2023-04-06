Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Trading Down 3.6%

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) shares fell 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.91 and last traded at $15.91. 375,803 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,417,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on WWW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.04 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 19.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wolverine World Wide

In related news, Director Nicholas T. Long bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $161,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,334 shares in the company, valued at $424,767.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 498.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,488 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1,641.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,347,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,099 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,519,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 105.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,630,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,870,000 after acquiring an additional 838,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

(Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

See Also

