World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Major Shareholder Clifford Sosin Sells 5,815 Shares

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) major shareholder Clifford Sosin sold 5,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $477,818.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 749,953 shares in the company, valued at $61,623,638.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

World Acceptance Stock Down 2.3 %

World Acceptance stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,445. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.93. World Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $58.44 and a 12 month high of $209.88. The company has a market capitalization of $492.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 20.53 and a current ratio of 20.53.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.79. World Acceptance had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.81 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in World Acceptance by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in World Acceptance by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in World Acceptance by 222.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in World Acceptance by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WRLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of World Acceptance from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary, ParaData Financial Systems.

