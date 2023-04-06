World Mobile Token Trading Down 9.2% Over Last 7 Days (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 6th. One World Mobile Token token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000627 BTC on popular exchanges. World Mobile Token has a market cap of $67.94 million and approximately $737,284.62 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00064837 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00041005 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007130 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00017525 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001269 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

World Mobile Token (CRYPTO:WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 386,181,180 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

World Mobile Token Token Trading

