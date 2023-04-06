WOW-token Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market cap of $284.44 million and approximately $14.07 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004426 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00009729 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00021141 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02857335 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

