W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Down 3.6%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.13. Approximately 1,116,326 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,951,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56. The company has a market cap of $748.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.18.

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 270.10% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $189.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 31.9% during the third quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

