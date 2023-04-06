XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 78.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Shares of XFLT opened at $6.38 on Thursday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $8.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XFLT. Creative Planning purchased a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

