Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Cut to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on YMAB. Cowen downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.11.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB opened at $5.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $259.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.77. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.47. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.43% and a negative return on equity of 75.55%. The business had revenue of $31.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 227.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 15.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 20.0% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

