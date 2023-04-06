Yacktman Asset Management LP Boosts Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,714,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 913,508 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.50% of eBay worth $112,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in eBay by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $43.76 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $56.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.28.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently -46.95%.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Recommended Stories

