Yacktman Asset Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,200 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 2.55% of Reading International worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Reading International by 89.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 287,907 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in shares of Reading International by 9.1% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,263,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 105,498 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reading International in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reading International in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Reading International in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

RDI opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Reading International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $4.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.32.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.08%.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

