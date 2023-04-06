Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 2,864 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Yacktman Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises about 3.1% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $309,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth about $26,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 50.0% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Booking by 188.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,615.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $98.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,501.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,143.15. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,677.18.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,388.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,098 shares of company stock worth $7,278,014 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,785.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,683.96.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.