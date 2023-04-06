Yacktman Asset Management LP Trims Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Yacktman Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,901,613 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $49,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 355.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 847.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on FHB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $20.15 on Thursday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $28.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $219.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.39 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Hawaiian news, CEO Robert S. Harrison bought 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $507,835.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 350,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,573,202.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.