Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Up to $1.42

Shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.42, but opened at $1.45. Yatsen shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 213,742 shares trading hands.

Yatsen Stock Down 1.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yatsen

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Yatsen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,927,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Yatsen by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,368,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,969 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yatsen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,540,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Yatsen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Yatsen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

