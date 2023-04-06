YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Buys 6,870 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 93.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EQT stock opened at $32.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.16. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.50.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on EQT from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.