YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $377.92 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $407.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $362.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.38. The company has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

