YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 862 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 65.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 11.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,320,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 140.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 5.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $2,965,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.77.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $449.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $423.84 and a 200 day moving average of $387.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $212.93 and a 12-month high of $459.99.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.41 by $1.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,661,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,661,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total transaction of $14,414,082.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,981,059.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,486 shares of company stock valued at $15,847,273 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

See Also

