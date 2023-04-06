YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $307,000 Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter worth approximately $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter worth $4,195,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Raymond James by 52.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Raymond James Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on RJF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.86.

Shares of RJF opened at $89.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.03 and a 200-day moving average of $108.42. Raymond James has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. Raymond James’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

Raymond James Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.