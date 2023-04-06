YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 101 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $573,000. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 17,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $8,006,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE LH opened at $234.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $280.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.29 and its 200 day moving average is $232.27.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 8.60%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,510.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,283. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LH. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

