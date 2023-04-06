YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 106.6% during the third quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 15,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.35. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $46.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.