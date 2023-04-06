YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,082 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 14,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $112.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.54 and a 200 day moving average of $99.94. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $94.50 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.58.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

See Also

