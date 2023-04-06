YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 426 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,585 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.8% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,832 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,722,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 229.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 267,303 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $141,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,449 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.44.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $509.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $481.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.01. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $449.70 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

