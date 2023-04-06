YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 686 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Wingstop by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after buying an additional 51,296 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,362,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $251,377,000 after purchasing an additional 29,899 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,506,000 after purchasing an additional 59,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,685,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 681,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Wingstop from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Wingstop from $132.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wingstop in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.11.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

Wingstop Price Performance

In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $149,307.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,311.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

WING opened at $179.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.33. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $193.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 101.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.60.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Recommended Stories

