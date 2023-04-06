YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 6,907 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,907 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

WFC opened at $36.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $139.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

